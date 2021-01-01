Loading…
Logo for the brand Stashlogix

Stashlogix

STASHLOGIX 'Satchmo' Jar

About this product

Satchmo is made from only the highest quality, precision borosilicate glass, recycled outside plastic shell and thick, beefy Buna gaskets and shock absorbers. Satchmo is built to hold more material and to last a very long time. Glass is anti-static and removable for easy cleaning.

- Glass-lined

- Airtight

- Waterproof

- UV Proof

- BPA free

Glass core is 2" x 2"

Casing is 2.5'' Tall x 2.55'' Wide (at cap)

Volume is 3 Fluid Ounces
