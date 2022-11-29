About this product
RSO is a concentrated cannabinoid oil extracted from the cannabis plant using grain alcohol. The RSO extraction process allows consumers to access a larger spectrum of active cannabinoids than found in the more traditional, raw cannabis flower consumption. RSO is a popular product among medical marijuana consumers.
Stash is more a philosophy than a brand. More of an experience and a lifestyle than a cannabis company. Stash is a collective effort to enrich lives. Our company is made up of people who care about each other and enjoy collaborating. We believe in creating products we value, with the people we love, for the good of our families and our community.