About this strain
SPK, also known as "Sour Patch Kids" and "Sour Patch," is a sativa-dominant marijuana strain made from a crossing of Sour Diesel and Candyland. SPK emits a pungent aroma of diesel and sweet earth. This strain’s effects tend to be happy and uplifting, making it well-suited for consumers suffering from stress and depression. SPK grows in a similar fashion to Candyland, expressing tangled golden stigmas and subtle purple hues in its dense, frosty foliage. SPK was originally bred by Dark Heart Nursery.
SPK effects
Reported by real people like you
28 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
57% of people report feeling happy
Relaxed
50% of people report feeling relaxed
Euphoric
39% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
7% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dizzy
3% of people report feeling dizzy
Dry eyes
3% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxiety
28% of people say it helps with anxiety
Headaches
10% of people say it helps with headaches
Pain
10% of people say it helps with pain
THC Strength
20% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Stash
Stash is more a philosophy than a brand. More of an experience and a lifestyle than a cannabis company. Stash is a collective effort to enrich lives. Our company is made up of people who care about each other and enjoy collaborating. We believe in creating products we value, with the people we love, for the good of our families and our community.