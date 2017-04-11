About this product
Dry cannabis.
Purple Voodoo effects
Reported by real people like you
65 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
63% of people report feeling relaxed
Euphoric
56% of people report feeling euphoric
Tingly
32% of people report feeling tingly
Dry mouth
20% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
18% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
9% of people report feeling dizzy
Pain
36% of people say it helps with pain
Depression
35% of people say it helps with depression
Stress
30% of people say it helps with stress
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!