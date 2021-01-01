Steep Hill Hawaii
Genetic Services
About this product
Steep Hill Laboratories offers genetic testing services to help our customers gain a better understanding of all aspects of Cannabis genetics. We provide the Cannabis industry, from growers and breeders to dispensaries and end users, a suite of identification and diagnostic tools that help identify important genetic markers that can be used in the breeding of unique strains or the choice of the correct strain for use in treating medical conditions, among other applications.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!