Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand Steep Hill Hawaii

Steep Hill Hawaii

Genetic Services

About this product

Steep Hill Laboratories offers genetic testing services to help our customers gain a better understanding of all aspects of Cannabis genetics. We provide the Cannabis industry, from growers and breeders to dispensaries and end users, a suite of identification and diagnostic tools that help identify important genetic markers that can be used in the breeding of unique strains or the choice of the correct strain for use in treating medical conditions, among other applications.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!