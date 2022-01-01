About this product
Directions:
• Begin with 1/2 oz. (2 heaping tbsp.) coffee per 8 oz. water.
• Use water just off the boil (195 – 205°F).
• Choose the desired grind for your brewing method, and grind freshly before brewing.
• Store coffee in an airtight, opaque container, in a cool, dry place. Do not cold brew. Use thin coffee filters.
