Directions:



• Begin with 1/2 oz. (2 heaping tbsp.) coffee per 8 oz. water.

• Use water just off the boil (195 – 205°F).

• Choose the desired grind for your brewing method, and grind freshly before brewing.

• Store coffee in an airtight, opaque container, in a cool, dry place. Do not cold brew. Use thin coffee filters.