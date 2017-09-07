About this strain
From Leafs by Snoop, Blueberry Dream is a sativa strain with undisclosed genetics. Likely similar to the famous Blue Dream hybrid, Blueberry Dream is said to bring out your creativity while giving the mood a boost, all with the sweet flavor of ripe blueberries. With a typical THC content of about 14%, Blueberry Dream is a good choice for beginners looking for a less jarring psychoactive experience.
Blueberry Dream effects
Reported by real people like you
33 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
66% of people report feeling happy
Relaxed
63% of people report feeling relaxed
Aroused
21% of people report feeling aroused
Dizzy
18% of people report feeling dizzy
Dry mouth
15% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
12% of people report feeling dry eyes
Stress
39% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
33% of people say it helps with depression
Pain
30% of people say it helps with pain
THC Strength
16% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
About this brand
STICKS
Since the LTRMN team came up with the STICKS™ concept—consistent, accessible, good weed—over 2M prerolls have been sold to happy consumers across Oregon & California. STICKS™ prerolls are precision milled, so particles are packed to the optimal density to provide affordable, consistent experiences you can trust. Our goal? The perfect preroll, at a price that can’t be beat.
STICKS™ Carts offer a consistent user experience, with high-impact effects across a variety of profiles at the best prices on the market. Proprietary terpene profiles are delivered in premium CCell hardware and formulated to provide consistent UP and DOWN experiences.
STICKS™ 1/8th's is the full bud you love from our STICKS™ Pre-rolls ready to grab and go pop-top container.
