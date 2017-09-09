Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand STICKS

STICKS

Grapefruit Kush CBD Cartridge 1g

Strain rating:
HybridTHC 18%CBD

Grapefruit Kush effects

Reported by real people like you
153 people told us about effects:
Happy
52% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
45% of people report feeling euphoric
Energetic
28% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
26% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
20% of people report feeling dry eyes
Paranoid
7% of people report feeling paranoid
Stress
33% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
25% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
24% of people say it helps with depression
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!