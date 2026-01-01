Even keel. Steady hands. The Pacific Peach 1:1 STICKS cannabis gummy balances sweet orchard fruit with a leveled-out blend of THC and CBD.



This hybrid weed gummy tastes like late summer in the Pacific Northwest. Sun-warmed stone fruit, rounded out by a layer of sweet cream and a hint of earthiness. It's honest, simple peach flavor—the kind you get from fruit grown in real soil, not a chemistry lab. The Pacific Peach THC gummy delivers taste that feels genuine.



But it's the 1:1 ratio that makes this cannabis edible special. Equal parts THC and CBD create a balanced effect that keeps you functional while still delivering real relief. This isn't about getting as high as possible. It's about feeling better. The Pacific Peach 1:1 weed gummy is built for recovery—keeping you grounded without weighing you down.



This balanced cannabis gummy is perfect for daytime use when you need to stay present. Managing discomfort. Easing tension. Taking the edge off without losing your edge. The 1:1 THC CBD edible delivers a smooth, approachable experience that works for both cannabis newcomers and experienced users looking for something more measured.



Every STICKS gummy is precision-dosed for consistency. With a 1:1 ratio, that accuracy matters even more. You're getting the exact balance you expect, every single time. This THC CBD gummy is a reliable tool, not a gamble.



The texture is soft and satisfying—a gentle chew that matches the mellow flavor profile. This is a premium cannabis edible designed for people who want the benefits of both cannabinoids without choosing sides.



If you're looking for a balanced cannabis gummy that delivers functional relief with genuine flavor, Pacific Peach 1:1 is your answer. Sweet fruit, steady effect, built for the long haul.



Grab a pack of Pacific Peach 1:1 STICKS gummies and find your balance.