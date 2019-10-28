K.rodriguez
Quality for a non greedy price is amazing! My favorite budtender’s Jeremiah, Josh and Britain know their stuff and always go the extra mile. It’s nice to actually go half on a sack at Thurs!
A lot of people have been patiently waiting for what feels like an eternity for Thur's Smokeshop to open, he did not disappoint. It's a very comfortable atmosphere, the budtenders are very informative and the quality of the product for the prices sold are out of this world. By far best dispensary in town.