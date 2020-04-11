249 products
15% OFF Tokyo House Flower - Friday & Saturday
15% OFF All Tokyo Starfish house flower. Every Friday & Saturday, all locations.
Applies to Tokyo Starfish house flower only; does not apply to outside vendor flower. Friday & Saturday only. Valid at all Tokyo Starfish Locations. Cannot be combined with other discounts on the same product.
All Products
Galactic Punch
from Deep Creek Gardens
18.85%
THC
0.08%
CBD
Galactic Punch
Strain
$131 g
Grandpa Larry
from Tokyo Starfish
18.79%
THC
0%
CBD
Grandpa Larry OG
Strain
$101 g
GT Dragon
from High Valley Organics
21.47%
THC
0%
CBD
GT Dragon
Strain
$61 g
Purple Wildfire
from Alter Farms
19.56%
THC
0.06%
CBD
Purple Wildfire
Strain
$81 g
Dog Walker
from Green Bodhi
19.23%
THC
___
CBD
$121 g
Champagne Cake
from Lucky Lion
25.5%
THC
0.07%
CBD
Champagne Cake
Strain
$131 g
Golden Pineapple
from Herbal Dynamics
24.8%
THC
0.09%
CBD
Golden Pineapple
Strain
$121 g
GMO Cookies
from Flowersmith
27.67%
THC
0.09%
CBD
GMO Cookies
Strain
$151 g
Summer Sunset OG
from Massive/Roganja
19.22%
THC
0%
CBD
Summer Sunset OG
Strain
$61 g
Super Sour Haze
from Herbal Dynamics
27.23%
THC
0.19%
CBD
Super Sour Haze
Strain
$91 g
Lemon Royale
from Highland Provisions
22.4%
THC
0.1%
CBD
Lemon Royale
Strain
$81 g
Frosted Cherries
from Fox Hollow
18.41%
THC
___
CBD
$101 g
Sno
from Lifted
24.7%
THC
___
CBD
$71 g
Purple Hindu Kush
from Alter Farms
21.68%
THC
___
CBD
$81 g
Oregon Sour
from Fox Hollow
25.15%
THC
___
CBD
$91 g
Jack Herer
from Tokyo Starfish
23.51%
THC
0.12%
CBD
Jack Herer
Strain
$91 g
Harle Tsu
from Tokyo Starfish
0.51%
THC
12.39%
CBD
Harle Tsu
Strain
$51 g
Grandpa Larry
from Tokyo Starfish
17.8%
THC
0%
CBD
Grandpa Larry OG
Strain
$91 g
Dad's Durban Poison
from Massive/Roganja
16.66%
THC
___
CBD
$71 g
Wookies
from Flowersmith
19.29%
THC
___
CBD
$111 g
Sundae Driver
from Flowersmith
19.34%
THC
___
CBD
$131 g
Silver Train
from Oregon Cannabis Authority
25.92%
THC
___
CBD
$121 g
Tenzin Kush
from Green Bodhi
25.24%
THC
0.07%
CBD
Tenzin Kush
Strain
$141 g
Mystery Haze
from Green Bodhi
19.62%
THC
___
CBD
$131 g
Super Silver Haze
from Alta Gardens
15.78%
THC
___
CBD
$51 g
Cherry Pie Kush
from Million Elephants
23.76%
THC
___
CBD
$51 g
Jungle Cake
from Million Elephants
27.08%
THC
0.12%
CBD
Jungle Cake
Strain
$51 g
Cooks & Cream
from Decibel
26.73%
THC
___
CBD
$71 g
Blue Dream
from Tokyo Starfish
20.39%
THC
___
CBD
$91 g
Maui Wowie
from Tokyo Starfish
21.65%
THC
0%
CBD
Maui Wowie
Strain
$91 g
Richard Simmons
from Drop Science
19.19%
THC
0.09%
CBD
Richard Simmons
Strain
$61 g
Dawg Bone
from Oregon Cannabis Authority
27.84%
THC
___
CBD
$101 g
1g Zprite Syringe - Live Resin Live Resin by Willamette Valley Alchemy
from Willamette Valley Alchemy
___
THC
___
CBD
$451 g
1g 33rd Degree Syringe - Live Resin Live Resin by Willamette Valley Alchemy
from Willamette Valley Alchemy
___
THC
___
CBD
$451 g
.5g PAX Pod - Tokyo Blue Dream x Jack Herer - Live Resin Cartridges by Tokyo Starfish
from Tokyo Starfish
73.07%
THC
0.17%
CBD
.5g PAX Pod - Tokyo Blue Dream x Jack Herer - Live Resin
Strain
$32each
.5g Tang Breath - Live Resin Cartridges by Willamette Valley Alchemy
from Willamette Valley Alchemy
65.79%
THC
___
CBD
$45each
Tangie Biscotti - Sugar Wax Wax by NW Kind
from NW KIND
73.08%
THC
___
CBD
$301 g
Sour Peach Shatter by White Label Extracts
from White Label Extracts
66.44%
THC
0.16%
CBD
Sour Peach
Strain
$251 g
1g Hawaiian Ice Cartridge - Cured Resin Cartridges by NW Kind
from NW KIND
65.43%
THC
0.29%
CBD
1g Hawaiian Ice Cartridge - Cured Resin
Strain
$36each
Afghani Bullrider Live Resin by Buddies
from Buddies
66.5%
THC
0.18%
CBD
Afghani Bullrider
Strain
$251 g
1234567