Loud flavor. Fast fuse. The Sour Melon Bomb STICKS cannabis gummy explodes with volatile, tangy energy that doesn't ask permission.



This sativa weed gummy hits you immediately with ripe watermelon—juicy, sweet, and unmistakably summer. Then comes the sour twist, a sharp tang that lingers on the tongue and keeps things interesting. Cantaloupe rounds out the profile, adding depth to the melon experience. The Sour Melon Bomb THC gummy is bright, bold, and built to wake you up.



This isn't a mellow cannabis edible. It's high-voltage flavor packed into a chewy, precision-dosed format. The sour-sweet contrast keeps your palate engaged bite after bite. If you're tired of weed gummies that taste like afterthoughts, the Sour Melon Bomb cannabis gummy is your reset button.



The sativa effect matches the intensity. This THC edible delivers an energizing, uplifting high that sparks creativity and momentum. It's the kind of cannabis gummy you reach for when there's a day to seize—hikes to take, projects to finish, conversations to have. The Sour Melon Bomb sativa gummy brings the energy without the crash.



Every STICKS gummy is precision-dosed for reliability. What you feel the first time is what you'll feel every time. No surprises, no variance—just consistent cannabis edibles built for people who know what they want.



The texture is satisfying and substantial—a real chew that stands up to the explosive flavor. This is a premium sativa cannabis gummy made for enthusiasts who refuse to settle for boring.



If you want a weed gummy that actually excites you, Sour Melon Bomb delivers. Volatile and tangy, with a high that matches the flavor's intensity. This is a cannabis edible that detonates on contact.



Grab a pack of Sour Melon Bomb STICKS gummies and light the fuse. Loud, fast, and absolutely unapologetic.



Flavor Notes

* Sour Watermelon

* Cantaloupe

* Tangy Candya