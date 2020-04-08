157 products
Filter
Last updated:
SortRecommended
Show All 274
Show All 105
NoneLowMediumHigh
NoneLowMediumHigh
$0
$224
Deals
Medicine for the Mondays (15% off on cartridges)
Valid 3/18/2019
Sale on cartridges
Medicine for the Mondays (15% off on cartridges)
Valid 3/18/2019
Sale on cartridges
All Products
Member Temple - $60 by Happy Valley Cannabis
from Happy Valley Cannabis
18.55%
THC
0%
CBD
Member Temple - $60
Strain
$41 gram
$41 gram
$82 grams
$10⅛ ounce
$20¼ ounce
$30½ ounce
$601 ounce
Bernie Mac #9 by Happy Valley Cannabis
from Happy Valley Cannabis
18.78%
THC
___
CBD
$41 gram
$41 gram
$82 grams
$10⅛ ounce
$20¼ ounce
$30½ ounce
$601 ounce
Wet Dawg by Indo Supply
from Indo Supply
26.05%
THC
0%
CBD
Wet Dawg
Strain
$81 gram
$81 gram
$15⅛ ounce
$162 grams
$25¼ ounce
$45½ ounce
$801 ounce
Zkittlez by Albion
from Albion
22.18%
THC
___
CBD
$41 gram
$41 gram
$82 grams
$10⅛ ounce
$20¼ ounce
$30½ ounce
$601 ounce
SnowLand by Urban Pharms
from Urban Pharms
22.79%
THC
___
CBD
$81 gram
$81 gram
$15⅛ ounce
$162 grams
$25¼ ounce
$45½ ounce
$801 ounce
Royal Highness by Yasha
from Yasha
19.8%
THC
___
CBD
$81 gram
$81 gram
$15⅛ ounce
$162 grams
$25¼ ounce
$45½ ounce
$801 ounce
Bruce Banner by Yasha
from Yasha
20.23%
THC
___
CBD
$81 gram
$81 gram
$15⅛ ounce
$162 grams
$25¼ ounce
$45½ ounce
$801 ounce
Crockett Confidential by Orgo Farms
from Orgo Farms
19.5%
THC
___
CBD
$81 gram
$81 gram
$15⅛ ounce
$162 grams
$25¼ ounce
$45½ ounce
$801 ounce
Tangie Valley by oreKron
from oreKron
17.23%
THC
0.06%
CBD
Tangie Valley
Strain
$41 gram
$41 gram
$82 grams
$10⅛ ounce
$20¼ ounce
$30½ ounce
$601 ounce
Gelato 33 by Gaia's Ganja Garden
from Gaia's Ganja Garden
18.79%
THC
___
CBD
$81 gram
$81 gram
$15⅛ ounce
$162 grams
$25¼ ounce
$45½ ounce
$801 ounce
Monkey Train by Grown Rouge
from Grown Rouge
29.12%
THC
___
CBD
$81 gram
$81 gram
$162 grams
$28⅛ ounce
$55¼ ounce
$90½ ounce
$1601 ounce
Platinum Z by Indo Supply
from Indo Supply
___
THC
___
CBD
$41 gram
$41 gram
$82 grams
$10⅛ ounce
$20¼ ounce
$30½ ounce
$601 ounce
Sundae Driver - Shake by Happy Valley Cannabis
from Happy Valley Cannabis
20.77%
THC
0%
CBD
Sundae Driver - Shake
Strain
$31 gram
$31 gram
$62 grams
$8⅛ ounce
$12¼ ounce
$15½ ounce
$301 ounce
Banana MAC by oreKron
from oreKron
16.47%
THC
0.05%
CBD
Banana MAC
Strain
$41 gram
$41 gram
$82 grams
$10⅛ ounce
$20¼ ounce
$30½ ounce
$601 ounce
Azazel #9 by Indo Supply
from Indo Supply
27.03%
THC
0%
CBD
Azazel #9
Strain
$81 gram
$81 gram
$162 grams
$28⅛ ounce
$55¼ ounce
$110½ ounce
$2201 ounce
Colorado Sunshine by Focus North
from Focus North
18.34%
THC
0.08%
CBD
Colorado Sunshine
Strain
$101 gram
$101 gram
$202 grams
$35⅛ ounce
$70¼ ounce
$112½ ounce
$2241 ounce
Cherry Chem by Gaia's Ganja Garden
from Gaia's Ganja Garden
20.24%
THC
___
CBD
$81 gram
$81 gram
$162 grams
$28⅛ ounce
$55¼ ounce
$110½ ounce
$2001 ounce
Fire Engine #9 by Indo Supply
from Indo Supply
25.2%
THC
___
CBD
$81 gram
$81 gram
$162 grams
$28⅛ ounce
$55¼ ounce
$110½ ounce
$2201 ounce
Fatso by Focus North
from Focus North
27.66%
THC
0%
CBD
Fatso
Strain
$81 gram
$81 gram
$162 grams
$28⅛ ounce
$55¼ ounce
$110½ ounce
$2201 ounce
Czar by Gaia's Ganja Garden
from Gaia's Ganja Garden
22.45%
THC
0%
CBD
Czar
Strain
$81 gram
$81 gram
$162 grams
$28⅛ ounce
$55¼ ounce
$110½ ounce
$2201 ounce
Dairy Berry #1 by Indo Supply
from Indo Supply
25.07%
THC
0%
CBD
Dairy Berry #1
Strain
$81 gram
$81 gram
$162 grams
$28⅛ ounce
$55¼ ounce
$110½ ounce
$2201 ounce
Columbia River Kush by Indo Supply
from Indo Supply
27.32%
THC
0%
CBD
Columbia River Kush
Strain
$81 gram
$81 gram
$162 grams
$28⅛ ounce
$55¼ ounce
$110½ ounce
$2201 ounce
Forbidden Fruit by Raw Zen
from Raw Zen
17.55%
THC
0%
CBD
Forbidden Fruit
Strain
$81 gram
$81 gram
$162 grams
$28⅛ ounce
$55¼ ounce
$90½ ounce
$1601 ounce
Kitchen Sink #4 by Eugreen Farms
from Eugreen Farms
21.9%
THC
___
CBD
$81 gram
$81 gram
$162 grams
$28⅛ ounce
$55¼ ounce
$110½ ounce
$2201 ounce
Dogwalker OG by Indo Supply
from Indo Supply
___
THC
___
CBD
$81 gram
$81 gram
$162 grams
$28⅛ ounce
$55¼ ounce
$110½ ounce
$2001 ounce
False Teeth by Raw Zen Farms
from Raw Zen Farms
26.4%
THC
0%
CBD
False Teeth
Strain
$81 gram
$81 gram
$162 grams
$28⅛ ounce
$55¼ ounce
$90½ ounce
$1601 ounce
Narnia by SugarTop Buddery
from SugarTop Buddery
26.37%
THC
0.07%
CBD
Narnia
Strain
$81 gram
$81 gram
$162 grams
$28⅛ ounce
$55¼ ounce
$110½ ounce
$2001 ounce
Pineapple Express by Yerba Buena
from Yerba Buena
21.8%
THC
0.07%
CBD
Pineapple Express
Strain
$81 gram
$81 gram
$162 grams
$28⅛ ounce
$55¼ ounce
$110½ ounce
$2001 ounce
High Desert Sour Sage by Oregrown
from Oregrown
19%
THC
0.06%
CBD
High Desert Sour Sage
Strain
$81 gram
$81 gram
$162 grams
$28⅛ ounce
$55¼ ounce
$110½ ounce
$2001 ounce
Tropicana Cookies by Focus North
from Focus North
19.29%
THC
0%
CBD
Tropicana Cookies
Strain
$101 gram
$101 gram
$202 grams
$35⅛ ounce
$70¼ ounce
$112½ ounce
$2241 ounce
Melonade Sauce by Dirty Arm Farm
from Dirty Arm Farm
67.9%
THC
___
CBD
$481 gram
$481 gram
Sunny GMO by Dirty Arm Farm
from Dirty Arm Farm
75.8%
THC
___
CBD
$481 gram
$481 gram
Meat Throat by Dirty Arm Farm
from Dirty Arm Farm
74.2%
THC
___
CBD
$481 gram
$481 gram
Banana Punch by Dirty Arm Farm
from Dirty Arm Farm
72.6%
THC
___
CBD
$481 gram
$481 gram
Gasoline Zest by Decibel
from Decibel
63.89%
THC
___
CBD
$541 gram
$541 gram
Crescendo by Decibel
from Decibel
82.4%
THC
___
CBD
$361 gram
$361 gram
Mint Choco Chip Jam Sugar Wax 1g by Odyssey
from Odyssey
___
THC
___
CBD
$201 gram
$201 gram
Lemon Sour Diesel by Fat Pack
from Fat Pack
66.59%
THC
0.2%
CBD
Lemon Sour Diesel
Strain
$151 gram
$151 gram
Snow Land by Fat Pack
from Fat Pack
70.91%
THC
0%
CBD
Snow Land
Strain
$151 gram
$151 gram
Sour Dawg by Fat Pack
from Fat Pack
68.16%
THC
0.22%
CBD
Sour Dawg
Strain
$151 gram
$151 gram
1234