Logo for the brand Sticky Budz

Sticky Budz

Quality, Convenient, Cannabis, Perfect For Any Situation
Sticky Budz products

133 products
Product image for Juicy OG
Flower
Juicy OG
by Sticky Budz
THC 22.92%
CBD 0%
Product image for 1:1 Relax Lavender Lotion 600mg
Lotions
1:1 Relax Lavender Lotion 600mg
by Sticky Budz
THC 300%
CBD 300%
Product image for Tutti Frutti Cartridge 1g
Cartridges
Tutti Frutti Cartridge 1g
by Sticky Budz
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Product image for Girl Scout Cookies Cartridge 1g
Cartridges
Girl Scout Cookies Cartridge 1g
by Sticky Budz
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Product image for Pink Diesel Wax 1g
Wax
Pink Diesel Wax 1g
by Sticky Budz
THC 71.5%
CBD 0.1%
Product image for BLUEBERRY Pre-roll 1g
Pre-rolls
BLUEBERRY Pre-roll 1g
by Sticky Budz
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Product image for Blue Dream Pre-Rolls 3.5g 5-pack
Pre-rolls
Blue Dream Pre-Rolls 3.5g 5-pack
by Sticky Budz
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Product image for Og Chem Shatter 1g
Shatter
Og Chem Shatter 1g
by Sticky Budz
THC 70.89%
CBD 0%
Product image for Amnesia
Flower
Amnesia
by Sticky Budz
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Product image for Raw Dog Infused Pre-Roll 1g 2-pack
Pre-rolls
Raw Dog Infused Pre-Roll 1g 2-pack
by Sticky Budz
THC 16.2%
CBD 0.16%
Product image for Strawberry Snowcone Trifecta 1g 2pk
Pre-rolls
Strawberry Snowcone Trifecta 1g 2pk
by Sticky Budz
THC 50%
CBD 0%
Product image for Purple Kush Sugar Wax 1g
Wax
Purple Kush Sugar Wax 1g
by Sticky Budz
THC 72%
CBD 0.49%
Product image for Purps Passion Sugar Wax 1g
Wax
Purps Passion Sugar Wax 1g
by Sticky Budz
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Product image for Kimbo Kush Pre-Rolls 3.5g 5-pack
Pre-rolls
Kimbo Kush Pre-Rolls 3.5g 5-pack
by Sticky Budz
THC 19%
CBD 0.06%
Product image for Cinex
Flower
Cinex
by Sticky Budz
THC 22.32%
CBD 0%
Product image for Cherry AK-47 Wax 1g
Wax
Cherry AK-47 Wax 1g
by Sticky Budz
THC 18%
CBD 43%
Product image for Do-Si-Dos Pre-Roll 1.4g 2-Pack
Pre-rolls
Do-Si-Dos Pre-Roll 1.4g 2-Pack
by Sticky Budz
THC 18%
CBD 0%
Product image for Bootylicious Trifecta Infused Pre-Rolls 1.4g 2-pack
Pre-rolls
Bootylicious Trifecta Infused Pre-Rolls 1.4g 2-pack
by Sticky Budz
THC 53%
CBD 0%
Product image for Super Silver Haze Pre Roll 2pk - Sticky Budz
Pre-rolls
Super Silver Haze Pre Roll 2pk - Sticky Budz
by Sticky Budz
THC 22.59%
CBD 0%
Product image for Kimbo Kush Pre-Roll 1.4g 2-Pack
Pre-rolls
Kimbo Kush Pre-Roll 1.4g 2-Pack
by Sticky Budz
THC 17.59%
CBD 0.05%
Product image for Skunk #1
Flower
Skunk #1
by Sticky Budz
THC 22.07%
CBD 0%
Product image for Strawberry Cough
Flower
Strawberry Cough
by Sticky Budz
THC 16.01%
CBD 0.03%
Product image for Farm Blend
Flower
Farm Blend
by Sticky Budz
THC 23.85%
CBD 0%
Product image for Blue Dream Pre-Roll 1g
Pre-rolls
Blue Dream Pre-Roll 1g
by Sticky Budz
THC 24.95%
CBD 0.1%