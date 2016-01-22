About this strain
A sativa strain with Jamaican roots, Blue Mountain Fire is an invigorating, upbeat variety that coerces creativity and happy mindsets. When grown outdoors, Blue Mountain Fire can tower with impressive heights and yields. Its high-energy buzz is perfect for motivating the mind and fighting fatigue, but those prone to anxiety may feel overwhelmed by the fast-paced euphoria this sativa has to offer.
Blue Mountain Fire effects
Reported by real people like you
7 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Euphoric
85% of people report feeling euphoric
Uplifted
71% of people report feeling uplifted
Tingly
57% of people report feeling tingly
Dry eyes
28% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
14% of people report feeling dizzy
Dry mouth
14% of people report feeling dry mouth
Depression
28% of people say it helps with depression
Stress
28% of people say it helps with stress
Eye pressure
14% of people say it helps with eye pressure
THC Strength
16% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
