Sativa

4.3 65 reviews

Jamaican

Cannabinoids

Calculated from 4 products tested with lab partners

CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 65 reviews

Jamaican

Jamaican refers to the indigenous varieties of cannabis (or landraces) that grow natively in this region of the world. Because of Jamaica's latitude and climate, these varieties tend to be sativa in structure and effect.

Effects

Show all

43 people reported 340 effects
Happy 76%
Uplifted 67%
Relaxed 65%
Creative 60%
Euphoric 55%
Depression 25%
Lack of appetite 18%
Stress 18%
Fatigue 13%
Nausea 11%
Dry mouth 32%
Dry eyes 23%
Dizzy 11%
Anxious 6%
Paranoid 2%

Reviews

65

Show all

Avatar for burningthc
Member since 2016
Wish i could get this in the U.S.One of, if not the single best weed ive ever had. Not the smelliest but definitely the stickiest bud ive ever had. Smoked one joint and was high as a kite allllll night, which is probably the longest high ive ever had. 10/10 I want to go back to Jamaica just for this...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEuphoricGigglyHappyHungry
Avatar for whatmeow
Member since 2014
Got a baggie of 'whatever' from the Jamaican taxi driver as soon as we landed in Mo'Bay.... stank up the car along the way, I couldn't wait to dig into my bag and try what I scored. Was stemmy, seedy, and sticky as fuck. There were plenty of crystals and great smells, no other like it, I just knew...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEuphoricHappyRelaxed
Avatar for quorious
Member since 2014
The Jamaican is great. I have a tendency to feel paranoid/anxious on many different strains, but I have yet to experience this with the Jamaican. It is also less potent than other strains, so it is easier to make myself the right dose.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
ArousedCreativeEuphoricHappyTingly
Avatar for exoticpyt420
Member since 2016
Helped with my nausea.. Really good smooth for me and gets me going in the morning. Colors are more vivid and so is sound. Tobacco is fine with it. I smoke natural grabba though ;) (west indies will understand)
Read full review
Reported
feelings
ArousedCreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocused
Avatar for ndfarmer
Member since 2017
The smell and taste of the Jamaican strain gives me nostalgia. It takes me back to my early pot smoking days, and I love it. Some strains seem to make me feel more anxious and reserved, but when I smoke the Jamaican strain I feel really comfortable with myself and confident. I love it!!
Read full review
Reported
feelings
ArousedCreativeEnergeticGigglyHappy
Photos

Lineage

Lineage

Strain
Jamaican
First strain child
Eagle Bill
child
Second strain child
Michka
child

Products with Jamaican

7 Jamaican Cannabis Strains to Try in Honor of Bob Marley’s Birthday
