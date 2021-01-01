Loading…
Sticky Frog by Grow Op Farms

Black Sparrow Live Resin Terp Sugar 1g

Black Sparrow is a citrusy indica comprised of Black Russian and Trophy Wife. This carefree and relaxing blend will leave you hungry and ready for a nap, so it's best for those days that there is nothing on your to-do list. Savor the heavy, buzzy euphoria Black Sparrow is always quick to provide.

Live Resin is a carefully crafted concentrate made exclusively from freshly frozen cannabis. The plants are carefully harvested, immediately frozen and then extracted into oil in exclusive small batches. This process preserves a complex flavor profile that strongly evokes the character of the whole plant.

Terp Sugar is produced by washing glistening THCA crystals in an equal amount of terpenes, resulting in a sparkly sugar-like consistency. Easily scoop it up for a smooth dab, or load it into your favorite vaping device for a euphorically elevating experience. Our process preserves the plant's naturally-occurring full-spectrum terpenes, so each tasty terpene comes directly from premium Washington-grown cannabis.
