Logo for the brand Sticky Frog by Grow Op Farms

Sticky Frog by Grow Op Farms

Inzane in the Membrane Terp Sugar 1g

Strain rating:
SativaTHC 19%CBD

About this product

Terp Sugar is produced by washing glistening THCA crystals in an equal amount of terpenes, resulting in a sparkly sugar-like consistency. Easily scoop it up for a smooth dab, or load it into your favorite vaping device for a euphorically elevating experience. Our process preserves the plant's naturally-occurring full-spectrum terpenes, so each tasty terpene comes directly from premium Washington-grown cannabis.

Inzane In The Membrane effects

Reported by real people like you
50 people told us about effects:
Uplifted
46% of people report feeling uplifted
Happy
40% of people report feeling happy
Relaxed
32% of people report feeling relaxed
Dry mouth
10% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
6% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
2% of people report feeling anxious
Depression
16% of people say it helps with depression
Stress
16% of people say it helps with stress
Fatigue
14% of people say it helps with fatigue
