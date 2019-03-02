Sticky Frog by Grow Op Farms
Inzane in the Membrane Terp Sugar 1g
SativaTHC 19%CBD —
Terp Sugar is produced by washing glistening THCA crystals in an equal amount of terpenes, resulting in a sparkly sugar-like consistency. Easily scoop it up for a smooth dab, or load it into your favorite vaping device for a euphorically elevating experience. Our process preserves the plant's naturally-occurring full-spectrum terpenes, so each tasty terpene comes directly from premium Washington-grown cannabis.
Inzane In The Membrane effects
50 people told us about effects:
Uplifted
46% of people report feeling uplifted
Happy
40% of people report feeling happy
Relaxed
32% of people report feeling relaxed
Dry mouth
10% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
6% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
2% of people report feeling anxious
Depression
16% of people say it helps with depression
Stress
16% of people say it helps with stress
Fatigue
14% of people say it helps with fatigue
