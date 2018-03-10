Loading…
Sticky Frog by Grow Op Farms

Mail Order Bride Live Resin Terp Sugar 1g

IndicaTHC 14%CBD

Terp Sugar is produced by washing glistening THCA crystals in an equal amount of terpenes, resulting in a sparkly sugar-like consistency. Easily scoop it up for a smooth dab, or load it into your favorite vaping device for a euphorically elevating experience. Our process preserves the plant's naturally-occurring full-spectrum terpenes, so each tasty terpene comes directly from premium Washington-grown cannabis.

Relaxed
91% of people report feeling relaxed
Euphoric
57% of people report feeling euphoric
Happy
55% of people report feeling happy
Dry mouth
22% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
15% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
4% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
42% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
26% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
24% of people say it helps with depression
