Sticky Frog by Grow Op Farms
Mail Order Bride x Bitch Fuel Live Resin Cake Batter 1g
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 21%CBD —
About this product
Tiny THCA crystals thoroughly blended with liquid terpenes and whipped to a confection of perfection, Cake Batter looks nearly good enough to eat! Easily load it up for a smooth dab, or pack it into your favorite vaping device for a euphorically elevating experience. Our process preserves the plant's naturally-occurring full-spectrum terpenes, so each tasty terpene comes directly from premium Washington-grown cannabis.
Bitch Fuel effects
Reported by real people like you
5 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Helps with
Happy
40% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
20% of people report feeling uplifted
Hungry
20% of people report feeling hungry
Depression
20% of people say it helps with depression
Fatigue
20% of people say it helps with fatigue
Headaches
20% of people say it helps with headaches
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!