Sticky Frog by Grow Op Farms

Passion Fruit Panda Pen 1g

SativaTHC 17%CBD

A c-cell cartridge filled with premium Sticky Frog Distillate with botanical terpenes for a tasty twist!

Uplifted
30% of people report feeling uplifted
Talkative
30% of people report feeling talkative
Happy
30% of people report feeling happy
