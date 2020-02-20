Sticky Frog by Grow Op Farms
Sundae Driver x Trophy Wife x High Life Live Resin Cake Batter 1g
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 25%CBD —
About this product
Tiny THCA crystals thoroughly blended with liquid terpenes and whipped to a confection of perfection, Cake Batter looks nearly good enough to eat! Easily load it up for a smooth dab, or pack it into your favorite vaping device for a euphorically elevating experience. Our process preserves the plant's naturally-occurring full-spectrum terpenes, so each tasty terpene comes directly from premium Washington-grown cannabis.
Trophy Wife effects
Reported by real people like you
5 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
Uplifted
60% of people report feeling uplifted
Happy
60% of people report feeling happy
Relaxed
40% of people report feeling relaxed
Dry mouth
20% of people report feeling dry mouth
