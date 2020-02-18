Sticky Frog by Grow Op Farms
Vanilla Kush Cartridge 1g
Strain rating:
IndicaTHC 18%CBD —
About this product
A c-cell cartridge filled with premium Sticky Frog Distillate with botanical terpenes for a tasty twist!
Vanilla Kush effects
Reported by real people like you
390 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
63% of people report feeling relaxed
Sleepy
46% of people report feeling sleepy
Happy
45% of people report feeling happy
Dry mouth
33% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
19% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
7% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
37% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
33% of people say it helps with anxiety
Insomnia
32% of people say it helps with insomnia
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!