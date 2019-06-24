About this product
BANANA OG / HYBRID
· Taste: Tropical, Diesel, Pine
· Feeling: Relaxed, Euphoric, Happy
· Description: The smell of earthy bananas and hints of pine, sweet with a slight spicy exhale. Banana OG offers a mellow buzz that sets in quickly heady and stoney at the same time.
About this strain
Banana OG is an indica-dominant cross of OG Kush and Banana. With a smell and flavor of overripe bananas, this hybrid definitely earns its name. Banana OG has has a reputation as a creeper, leaving those who over-imbibe in a near comatose state before intense hunger and sleepiness set in. Patients treating muscular pain, appetite loss, and insomnia may benefit from Banana OG.
About this brand
