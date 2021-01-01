Loading…
Logo for the brand STIIIZY

STIIIZY

Blue Burst - Blue Raspberry Premium THC Pod 0.5G

About this product

BLUE BURST / HYBRID

· Taste: Blue Raspberry, Citrus, Mixed Fruits
· Feeling: Relaxed, Uplifted, Creative
· Description: This hybrid delivers a well-balanced mind and body high with a juicy burst of flavor
