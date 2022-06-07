About this product
100MG GUMMIES - BLUE RASPBERRY BLAST - INDICA
· Taste: Berry, Sweet
· Feeling: Relaxing, Happy, Sleepy
· Description: Blue Raspberry Blast is a fruity, flavorful indica, sure to help you blast off — to sleep, that is.
Introducing our new line of STIIIZY edibles. Your favorite live resin-infused gummies are formulated with fast-acting nanotechnology in 10 mg pieces. Enjoy the blend of both delicious and mouth-watering flavors in every bite.
- 100MG Total THC
- 10MG Per Piece
- Segmented into Ten 10MG Servings
- Fast-acting Nano-molecular Enhanced
- Made with Live Resin
About this brand
STIIIZY
We are STIIIZY, an innovative, award-winning, California-based cannabis brand. Founded in 2017 as a pioneering vape company, STIIIZY has evolved into so much more. Today, STIIIZY is fast becoming one of the world's most treasured cannabis brands with its class defining retail stores and amazing new cannabis products like LIIIT, STIIIZY's super-potent indoor flower, BIIIT, our delicious line of THC infused edibles, and most recent our hand-crafted EXTRACTS. Always innovating, always inspiring, always influencing. That's us. Let's take it to new heights.
Stay STIIIZY.
