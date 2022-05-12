About this product
· Taste: Citrus, Creamy, Sweet
· Feeling: Euphoric, Uplifting, Motivated
· Description: Orange Cream will bring you an exhilarating high and deliver some serious citrus flavor.
About this strain
Orange Cream, also known as "Orange Cream #26," is a hybrid marijuana strain from Exotic Genetix that crosses Orange Valley OG and Cookies and Cream. Expect a smooth citrus flavor profile with intoxicating effects. Orange Cream brings back the connection between OG and Cookies genetics, making this strain a must-try for connoisseurs or citrus terp lovers.
Orange Cream effects
About this brand
