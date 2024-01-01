The STIIIZY Grey Label harnesses both advanced technology and dedication to horticulture in providing premium cannabis flower. Consistently delivering an elevated and potent experience, the Grey Label offers highly aromatic and complex flavor profiles in each bag.



ORANGE SUNRISE



Taste: Earthy and Pine, ending with a blast of Flower on the exhale

Feeling: The Euphoric and Deeply Relaxing effects of Orange Sunrise produce a head and body high for cannabis users. Day is the best time to experience this strain. Orange Sunrise has been reported by users as being used for Loss Of Appetite, Fatigue, Depression and Pain.

Description: cross of the classic OZ Kush X Orange Banana strains.

