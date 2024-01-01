ORANGE SUNRISE - GREY LABEL 3.5G

by STIIIZY
HybridTHC —CBD —
  • Photo of ORANGE SUNRISE - GREY LABEL 3.5G
About this product

The STIIIZY Grey Label harnesses both advanced technology and dedication to horticulture in providing premium cannabis flower. Consistently delivering an elevated and potent experience, the Grey Label offers highly aromatic and complex flavor profiles in each bag.

ORANGE SUNRISE

Taste: Earthy and Pine, ending with a blast of Flower on the exhale
Feeling: The Euphoric and Deeply Relaxing effects of Orange Sunrise produce a head and body high for cannabis users. Day is the best time to experience this strain. Orange Sunrise has been reported by users as being used for Loss Of Appetite, Fatigue, Depression and Pain.
Description: cross of the classic OZ Kush X Orange Banana strains.

About this strain

Orange Sunrise is a hybrid marijuana strain. We're still learning about the flavors and effects of Orange Sunrise - if you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed this strain before, tell us about it by leaving a review.

About this brand

Logo for the brand STIIIZY
STIIIZY
We are STIIIZY, an innovative, award-winning, California-based cannabis brand. Founded in 2017 as a pioneering vape company, STIIIZY has evolved into so much more. Today, STIIIZY is fast becoming one of the world's most treasured cannabis brands with its class defining retail stores and amazing new cannabis products like LIIIT, STIIIZY's premium flower, our delicious line of edibles, and our hand-crafted EXTRACTS. Always innovating, always inspiring, always influencing. That's us. Let's take it to new heights.

www.stiiizy.com

License(s)

  • CA, US: C11-0000620-LIC
