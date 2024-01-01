Elevate your pre-roll game. Stiiizy 40s pre-rolls are setting the standard with high potency, cannabis infused joints coated evenly with kief. Using our proprietary live resin infusion methods, we’ve designed every pre-roll to offer 40%+ THC potency with a unique flavor profile. With a smooth inhale and tasteful exhale, each and every Stiiizy 40 is packed with indoor grown flower, specifically made to ensure a potent and long-lasting high. Spark up the 40s.



ORANGE SUNSET



TASTE: Citrus, Sweet, Pine



FEELING: Creative, Euphoric, Uplifting



DESCRIPTION: Orange Sunset is known for its sharp citrus aroma accented by fresh earth and pine. This bud has a sweet creamy citrus flavor with a touch of tangy sour oranges upon exhale. The high is very cerebral, starting with the mind then your body in soothing waves and leaving you feeling totally at ease.

