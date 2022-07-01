Munchie Monday @ THE MINT! The Mint Cannabis Coldwater is a premier Michigan licensed cannabis retailer located just off of the I-69 Freeway. The crossroads are E Chicago St and N Willowbrook Rd. right in front of the Big Lots and next to Maytag Laundry and Bob Evans. We are open EVERYDAY from 9:00am to 9:00pm. Mint Cannabis features high-quality medical marijuana products including flower, pre-rolls, concentrates, edibles, and topicals. SPECIALS and DISCOUNTS offered to every one, all patient specials include daily deals, vendor/brand promotion days, swag bag giveaways, and a patient rewards system! **Online Ordering is available for MEDICAL PATIENTS ONLY!** WE OFFER DEALS EVERY SINGLE DAY! **** DAILY DEALS **** • MORNING HIGH (Monday - Thursday | 8:00AM to 10:00AM) – 20% OFF Entire Store's Regular Prices! • HAPPY HOUR (Excludes Wednesdays) – Come See Us from 1:00PM to 4:20PM for a FREE Pre-Roll! No Purchase Necessary! • NOCTURNAL NUGS (Everyday | 8:00PM to Close) – 20% OFF Entire Store's Regular Prices! • SHAKE IT UP SUNDAY (Sundays Only) – Get a ½ Ounce of Shake for $39! (Normally Priced at $49) **** FIRST TIME PATIENT DEALS (MEDICAL PATIENTS ONLY) **** First Time MEDICAL Patients are able to choose one (1) of the following First Time Patient Deals: First visit 30% off of your total purchase Second visit 20% off of your total purchase Third visit 10% off of your total purchase *** DISCLAIMER NOTES *** • Deals cannot be stacked or combined with any other offers. • No Limit - Deals are subject to change, and are only valid while supplies last. See store for more details. • Discounts will not be reflected in your cart, but will be applied at order pickup! • We are CASH ONLY - We do have an ATM on site for only a $1 fee. • Check Out: MintDeals. com For More!