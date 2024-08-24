JARS Cannabis – West Detroit
Logo for JARS Cannabis – West Detroit
dispensary
Recreational

JARS Cannabis – West Detroit

Leafly List Winner
Detroit, MI
377.8 miles away
aboutdirectionscall
846 products | Last updated:

You recently viewed

  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...

Weed deals

Shop all weed deals

Flower

  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...

Concentrate

  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...

Edible

  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...

Cartridge

  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...

Pre-roll

  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...

Topical

  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...

Accessory

  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...

Other

  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
shop all products

About this dispensary

JARS Cannabis – West Detroit

JARS Cannabis is a medical and recreational dispensary in East Detroit providing the highest quality of THC products products, with the widest variety of options, at prices, people can afford. Offering around 2,500 products from 100+ cannabis brands of various categories and price points, JARS sells a range of products from flowers and pre-rolls to chocolate, cookies, candy, and gummy edibles, as well as concentrate extracts such as wax, shatter, RSO, diamonds, and moonrocks. Comprised of knowledgeable experts, our highly motivated staff is dedicated to ensuring that the integration of cannabis into any lifestyle is easy and accessible. Stop by JARS in East Detroit for the best deals, products, and customer service.

Leafly member since 2021

Followers: 112
7461 West 8 Mile Road, Detroit, MI
Send a message
Call (313)-998-7800
Visit website
ATMCash acceptedStorefrontADA accessibleVeteran discountRecreationalArab/Middle Eastern owned

leafly list awards

  • 2024 Leafly List Winner

Hours and Info (ET)

sunday
9am - 9pm
monday
9am - 9pm
tuesday
9am - 9pm
wednesday
9am - 9pm
thursday
9am - 9pm
friday
9am - 9pm
saturday
9am - 9pm

Photos of JARS Cannabis – West Detroit

Promotions at JARS Cannabis – West Detroit

Loading...
Loading...
Loading...

Updates from JARS Cannabis – West Detroit

Loading...
Loading...
Loading...

112 Reviews of JARS Cannabis – West Detroit

4.9
Quality
4.9
Service
4.8
Atmosphere
write a review
No reviews yet
Tried this location? Help out the community by sharing your experience.