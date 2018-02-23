About this product
· Taste: Herbal, Pine, Sweet
· Feeling: Happy, Relaxed, Uplifted
· Description: Purple Animal Cookies delivers relaxing effects and a sweet earthy aroma.
About this strain
Purple Animal Cookies by CannaVenture Seeds is an indica-dominant cross with beautiful coloration and potent effects. The strain was bred by crossing Animal Cookies with LVPK, and is generally a Cookie-dominant cross of these genetics. This leads to a sweet, earthy aroma and happy, relaxing effects that intensify with continued consumption. It has an average flowering time of 9 to 10 weeks, and offers a fair yield to attentive growers. Purple Animal Cookies’ happy, sedating buzz makes it an ideal fit for the end of the workday.
