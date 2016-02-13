ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. LVPK
Slide 1 of 2
  • Leafly flower of LVPK

  • Check out photos people have shared with us

    photos
We're filling in this page with lab-sourced data and expert information. Become a lab or brand partner to bring this flower's shapes and colors to life.

Hybrid

4.3 25 reviews

LVPK

aka Las Vegas Purple Kush

CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 25 reviews

LVPK

LVPK, or Las Vegas Purple Kush, is a member of the notorious Purple Kush family of California. This strain is primarily a cross between Purple Afghani and Hindu Kush, though other strains may be in the mix. While LVPK is an indica-dominant hybrid, it combines the sharp cerebral qualities of sativas with the body-heavy, sleepy effects of indicas. With a dark, herbal taste and skunky smell, this strain is sure to provide users, especially kush lovers, with a satisfying medicated experience.

Effects

Show all

19 people reported 188 effects
Happy 78%
Relaxed 73%
Euphoric 57%
Creative 52%
Hungry 47%
Stress 47%
Nausea 36%
Pain 36%
Lack of appetite 31%
Anxiety 31%
Dry mouth 15%
Paranoid 15%
Dizzy 10%
Dry eyes 10%

Strain spotlight

Reviews

25

write a review

Find LVPK nearby

Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry LVPK nearby.

Photos

Show all

Lineage

First strain parent
Purple Afghani
parent
Second strain parent
Hindu Kush
parent
Strain
LVPK
First strain child
Sin City Kush
child
Second strain child
Purple Glue
child

Products with LVPK

Show all

Hang tight. We're looking for LVPK nearby.

Most popular in