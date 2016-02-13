LVPK, or Las Vegas Purple Kush, is a member of the notorious Purple Kush family of California. This strain is primarily a cross between Purple Afghani and Hindu Kush, though other strains may be in the mix. While LVPK is an indica-dominant hybrid, it combines the sharp cerebral qualities of sativas with the body-heavy, sleepy effects of indicas. With a dark, herbal taste and skunky smell, this strain is sure to provide users, especially kush lovers, with a satisfying medicated experience.