Elevate your pre-roll game. Stiiizy 40s pre-rolls are setting the standard with high potency, cannabis infused joints coated evenly with kief. Using our proprietary live resin infusion methods, we’ve designed every pre-roll to offer 40%+ THC potency with a unique flavor profile. With a smooth inhale and tasteful exhale, each and every Stiiizy 40 is packed with indoor grown flower, specifically made to ensure a potent and long-lasting high. Spark up the 40s.



SKYWALKER OG



TASTE: Earthy, Pungent, Pine



FEELING: Relaxing, Happy, Sleepy



DESCRIPTION: With its profound diesel and gassy aroma, Skywalker OG is known for its effects and flavorful aftertaste. Skywalker OG is sure to keep you feeling like you're floating in space.

Show more