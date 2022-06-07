90MG GUMMY TRIANGLES - PINEAPPLE PARADISE - HYBRID



· Taste: Tropical, Pineapple, Citrus

· Feeling: Relaxed, Happy, Euphoric

· Description: Paradise has been found with this relaxing and euphoric treat! This hybrid-dominant gummy gives your taste buds a tropical mix of pineapple and citrus.



Enjoy every bite with STIIIZY Edibles, our new line of fast-acting Nanomolecular-Enhanced Live Resin gummies. Each bag contains 90 mg of THC — three 30mg triangles, which each are segmented into three 10mg doses.



- 90MG Total THC

- 30MG Per Piece

- Segmented into Three 10MG Servings

- Fast-acting Nano-molecular Enhanced

- Made with Live Resin