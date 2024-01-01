STRAWBERRIES & CREAM - LIVE ROSIN JAM 1G

by STIIIZY
HybridTHC 23%CBD —
Pickup
Not available
Delivery
Not available
Shipping
Not available
Currently unavailable
We couldn’t find this item at any stores nearby. Check back later or view similar products.
view similar products

About this product

Beginning with fresh frozen specific genetics and only the frostiest hand-picked tops, our fine-tuned solventless extraction process produces clean, high-quality concentrate that represents the pure full flavor and sensation of each specific cannabis strain. Our Live Rosin Jam is cured for just the right time and temperature, ensuring consistent quality to bring out the natural terpene and flavor profile.

STRAWBERRIES & CREAM

TASTE: Strawberry, Creamy, Sweet
FEELING: Happy, Relaxed, Uplifted
DESCRIPTION: Strawberries & Cream delights the senses with a smooth blend of sweet strawberry and creamy flavors, creating a dessert-like experience. This balanced strain is known for its uplifting and relaxing effects, bringing on a gentle euphoria that boosts mood and melts away tension. Perfect for social settings or unwinding solo, Strawberries & Cream offers a delightful, soothing high that’s as smooth as its taste.

About this strain

Coming from Exotic Genetix, Strawberries and Cream crosses a Strawberry Jelly mother with a Cookies and Cream F2 male. A balanced hybrid, this strain produces strawberry flavors that will leave you asking for more. Thanks to the Cookies & Cream genetics, lime green buds are dense and resinous with hints of purple. 

Something not right? Suggest an edit
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!

About this brand

Logo for the brand STIIIZY
STIIIZY
Shop products
We are STIIIZY, an innovative, award-winning, California-based cannabis brand. Founded in 2017 as a pioneering vape company, STIIIZY has evolved into so much more. Today, STIIIZY is fast becoming one of the world's most treasured cannabis brands with its class defining retail stores and amazing new cannabis products like LIIIT, STIIIZY's premium flower, our delicious line of edibles, and our hand-crafted EXTRACTS. Always innovating, always inspiring, always influencing. That's us. Let's take it to new heights.

#StaySTIIIZY
Visit us on Instagram @stiiizy
www.stiiizy.com

License(s)

  • CA, US: C11-0000620-LIC
Notice a problem?Report this item