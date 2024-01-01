Beginning with fresh frozen specific genetics and only the frostiest hand-picked tops, our fine-tuned solventless extraction process produces clean, high-quality concentrate that represents the pure full flavor and sensation of each specific cannabis strain. Our Live Rosin Jam is cured for just the right time and temperature, ensuring consistent quality to bring out the natural terpene and flavor profile.



STRAWBERRIES & CREAM



TASTE: Strawberry, Creamy, Sweet

FEELING: Happy, Relaxed, Uplifted

DESCRIPTION: Strawberries & Cream delights the senses with a smooth blend of sweet strawberry and creamy flavors, creating a dessert-like experience. This balanced strain is known for its uplifting and relaxing effects, bringing on a gentle euphoria that boosts mood and melts away tension. Perfect for social settings or unwinding solo, Strawberries & Cream offers a delightful, soothing high that’s as smooth as its taste.

