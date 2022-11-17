About this product
STIIIZY 40’s Mini Blunts Multipack is filled with premium grown STIIIZY cannabis and packed in individual glass vials to maintain freshness and potency. Each 40’s Mini Blunt is rolled with 100% tobacco free, kief dusted hemp wraps which packs a flavorful and potent punch with every exhale, and the tightly secured custom glass tips have been perfected to provide an amazing and consistent burn every time. The STIIIZY 40’s Mini Blunts Multipack is reinventing your high experience by being one of the first to introduce 40% THC and total cannabinoids potency with special live resin infusion.
STRAWNANA
TASTE: Strawberry Banana
FEELING: Relaxed, Happy, Talkative
DESCRIPTION: Perfect for any indica lover that loves to feel the euphoric rush of energy Strawnana 40s will keep you feeling creative and motivated just like in its name, our Strawnana hones in on the full and impactful aromas of both strawberry and banana.
About this brand
STIIIZY
We are STIIIZY, an innovative, award-winning, California-based cannabis brand. Founded in 2017 as a pioneering vape company, STIIIZY has evolved into so much more. Today, STIIIZY is fast becoming one of the world's most treasured cannabis brands with its class defining retail stores and amazing new cannabis products like LIIIT, STIIIZY's super-potent indoor flower, BIIIT, our delicious line of THC infused edibles, and most recent our hand-crafted EXTRACTS. Always innovating, always inspiring, always influencing. That's us. Let's take it to new heights.
Stay STIIIZY.
State License(s)
C11-0000620-LIC