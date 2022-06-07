About this product
90MG GUMMY TRIANGLES - WATERMELON WAVE - INDICA
· Taste: Watermelon, Sweet
· Feeling: Relaxed, Calm, Sleepy
· Description: A wave of watermelon flavor in each bite, this relaxing indica is the perfect late-night snack!
Enjoy every bite with STIIIZY Edibles, our new line of fast-acting Nanomolecular-Enhanced Live Resin gummies. Each bag contains 90 mg of THC — three 30mg triangles, which each are segmented into three 10mg doses.
- 90MG Total THC
- 30MG Per Piece
- Segmented into Three 10MG Servings
- Fast-acting Nano-molecular Enhanced
- Made with Live Resin
About this brand
STIIIZY
We are STIIIZY, an innovative, award-winning, California-based cannabis brand. Founded in 2017 as a pioneering vape company, STIIIZY has evolved into so much more. Today, STIIIZY is fast becoming one of the world's most treasured cannabis brands with its class defining retail stores and amazing new cannabis products like LIIIT, STIIIZY's super-potent indoor flower, BIIIT, our delicious line of THC infused edibles, and most recent our hand-crafted EXTRACTS. Always innovating, always inspiring, always influencing. That's us. Let's take it to new heights.
Stay STIIIZY.
