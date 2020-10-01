1500mg CBD Tincture w/ Great Citrus Taste | Organic | 0% THC | 3rd Party Tested
SativaTHC 28%CBD —
Product rating:
About this product
About this strain
Lemon Sativa effects
Reported by real people like you
34 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
58% of people report feeling happy
Focused
44% of people report feeling focused
Talkative
35% of people report feeling talkative
Dry mouth
38% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
11% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
5% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
38% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
32% of people say it helps with anxiety
Pain
23% of people say it helps with pain
THC Strength
28% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!