400mg CBD/Lavender Lotion | Feel Instant Relief | Powerful Healing with Menthol, Aloe & Rosemary
About this product
Stirling CBD's new Menthol CBD Topical Lotion is not only the best CBD lotions you can find, we think they are the best lotions on the market, period. Extensive testing with thousands of ingredients, hundreds of formulations and hundreds of testers have helped guide us to the perfect formula.
With an impressive 400mg of CBD in each bottle, you get the optimum amount of CBD in each application. You will feel the effects of this lotion immediately.
Our specially designed airless pump bottles protect the ingredients and our THC-Free CBD. By preventing air from touching the lotions, you get the freshest CBD lotion possible. Our airless design also dramatically increases shelf life.
All Stirling CBD Lotions are:
- Never Tested on Animals
- Organic, Vegan
- Non-GMO produced
- No THC
LAVENDER LOTION INGREDIENTS:
Aqua, Butyrospermum Parkii (Shea) Butter, Cetearyl Alcohol (and) Cetearyl Glucoside, Tapioca Starch Modified, Organic Aloe Barbadensis (Aloe Vera) Leaf Juice, Caprylic Capric Triglyceride, Aroma (Lavender), Helianthus Annuus (Sunflower) Seed Oil, Organic Argania Spinosa (Argan) Kernel Oil, Organic Cocos Nucifera (Coconut) Oil, hemp derived crystalline cannabidiol, Glycerin, Citric Acid, Organic Rosmarinus Officinalis (Rosemary) Leaf Extract, Xanthan Gum, Glyceryl Caprylate, Caprylhydroxamic Acid.
Directions:
STEP 1: Place a quarter-size amount (about 2 pumps) of Stirling CBD lotion into the palm of your hand.
STEP 2: Rub the lotion between your palms for a few seconds to warm it up.
STEP 3: Use both hands to massage the lotion onto a small area of skin in gentle circular motions. Increase pressure as needed.
STEP 4: Repeat the above steps as needed. You can always add more to areas that have soreness and inflammation. Some areas with thick Skin, such as your elbows or knees, may need additional lotion.
About this brand
Stirling CBD Oil
Buy the Best CBD Oil Online with 0% THC. Stirling CBD Oil is not a newcomer to the CBD Game. Since 2014, we have been providing premium CBD and cannabis products to customers all over the U.S. Our Pure, Potent and Tested CBD is guaranteed to have 0% THC. If you are looking for the highest-quality CBD with awesome Customer Service, Stirling CBD is the right choice.