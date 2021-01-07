750mg CBD Tincture w/ Great Berry Taste | Organic | 0% THC | 3rd Party Tested
Product rating:
About this product
0% THC, Non-GMO, Organic.
30ml Bottle with 1ml measured droplet included.
750mg has 25mg per 1ml droplet
Tinctures are made with our 99.9%+ CBD and MCT oil.
24-month shelf life when protected from light and heat.
Amber bottle to protect contents from Light & UV Rays.
All-Natural Flavor w/ hint of Berry with no Sugar Added.
Stirling Guaranteed.
Ingredients:
Hemp extract, MCT oil & natural flavoring – nothing more.
30ml Bottle with 1ml measured droplet included.
750mg has 25mg per 1ml droplet
Tinctures are made with our 99.9%+ CBD and MCT oil.
24-month shelf life when protected from light and heat.
Amber bottle to protect contents from Light & UV Rays.
All-Natural Flavor w/ hint of Berry with no Sugar Added.
Stirling Guaranteed.
Ingredients:
Hemp extract, MCT oil & natural flavoring – nothing more.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Stirling CBD Oil
Buy the Best CBD Oil Online with 0% THC. Stirling CBD Oil is not a newcomer to the CBD Game. Since 2014, we have been providing premium CBD and cannabis products to customers all over the U.S. Our Pure, Potent and Tested CBD is guaranteed to have 0% THC. If you are looking for the highest-quality CBD with awesome Customer Service, Stirling CBD is the right choice.