Introducing your new favorite device - Get ready for the best & most enhanced experience!



- 925 MG

- 1 Gram Fill

- SubOhm Coil (0.9 - making this device RIP!)

- Strain Specific All Natural Terpenes

- NO Solvents

- DEA Certified Lab Testing on ALL products

- 100% Hemp Derived Delta8 THC



Here at STNR we pride ourselves on having the PUREST AND STRONGEST distillate sitting at 99.5% and only test our products through DEA registered labs.



Our proprietary D8 disposable device just got even better with a widened chamber, ability to recharge, lint trap, & a larger aperture hole that prevents any clogging!