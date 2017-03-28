ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Maui Wowie
Slide 1 of 2
  • Leafly flower of Maui Wowie

  • Check out photos people have shared with us

    photos

Sativa

4.3 1435 reviews

Maui Wowie

aka Maui Waui

Cannabinoids
Terpenes
Herbal
Pine
Peppery

Calculated from 65 products tested with lab partners

CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 1435 reviews

Maui Wowie
  • Herbal
  • Pine
  • Peppery

Maui Wowie (not Maui Waui) is a classic sativa whose tropical flavors and stress-relieving qualities will float you straight to the shores of Hawaii where this strain originally comes from. Since its beginnings in the island’s volcanic soil, Maui Wowie has spread across the world to bless us with its sweet pineapple flavors and high-energy euphoria. Lightweight effects allow your mind to drift away to creative escapes, while Maui Wowie’s motivating, active effects may be all you need to get outside and enjoy the sun. This tall, lanky strain is best suited for cultivation in warm, tropical climates that mirror its homeland, but a bright environment and nutrient-rich soil are typically adequate for indoor growing.  

Effects

Show all

1033 people reported 7376 effects
Happy 63%
Uplifted 55%
Euphoric 50%
Energetic 45%
Creative 39%
Stress 38%
Anxiety 30%
Depression 27%
Pain 22%
Fatigue 15%
Dry mouth 27%
Dry eyes 16%
Dizzy 5%
Paranoid 4%
Anxious 3%

Strain spotlight

Reviews

1,435

more reviews
write a review

Find Maui Wowie nearby

Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Maui Wowie nearby.

Similar strains

Leafly flower for Blue Dream
Blue Dream
More pineneLeafly flower for Strawberry Cough
Strawberry Cough
More ocimeneLeafly flower for Tangie
Tangie
More tinglyLeafly flower for Super Blue Dream
Super Blue Dream
More pineneLeafly flower for Alaskan Thunder Fuck
Alaskan Thunder Fuck
More linaloolLeafly flower for Blue Haze
Blue Haze
More focusingLeafly flower for Jillybean
Jillybean
More ocimeneLeafly flower for Super Silver Haze
Super Silver Haze
More euphoric
search by similar

Photos

Show all

User uploaded image of Maui Wowie
User uploaded image of Maui Wowie
User uploaded image of Maui Wowie
User uploaded image of Maui Wowie
User uploaded image of Maui Wowie
User uploaded image of Maui Wowie
User uploaded image of Maui Wowie
more photos

Found in

Preview for Cannabis strains for depression
Cannabis strains for depression

Lineage

Strain parent
Hawaiian
parent
Strain
Maui Wowie
First strain child
Maui Pineapple Chunk
child
Second strain child
Maui Bubble Gift
child

Grow info

Sponsored by
Sponsor Logo
sativa
Difficulty
Easy
Moderate
Difficult
Height (inches)
< 30
30 - 78
> 78
Yield (oz/ft)²
0.5 - 1
1 - 3
3 - 6
Flowering (weeks)
7 - 9
10 - 12
> 12

Products with Maui Wowie

Show all

Hang tight. We're looking for Maui Wowie nearby.

Good Reads

Show all

Tips for growing Maui Wowie cannabis
Tips for growing Maui Wowie cannabis
Best Jazz Music Albums to Listen to While High
Best Jazz Music Albums to Listen to While High
The Leafly Strain Reviews Hall of Fame: The Spanish Boy Band Edition
The Leafly Strain Reviews Hall of Fame: The Spanish Boy Band Edition
Tips for growing Maui Wowie cannabis
Tips for growing Maui Wowie cannabis

Most popular in