About this product
Get stoked with this moisturizing, lemongrass scented CBD lotion, perfect for dry, chapped skin! This all natural moisturizing lotion is formulated with 1500 mg of Full Spectrum CBD and combined with natural ingredients like Vitamin E, green tea, aloe and is free of any synthetic dyes or harmful chemicals.
About this brand
Stoked Superfoods
Stoked Superfoods provide premium quality hemp extract products that are sourced, processed and packaged by our industry-leading partner.