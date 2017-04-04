Loading…
Stone Age Gardens

Pre-98 Bubba Kush

IndicaTHC 16%CBD

Pre-98 Bubba Kush effects

Relaxed
67% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
49% of people report feeling happy
Sleepy
45% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
25% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
11% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
4% of people report feeling dizzy
Pain
39% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
33% of people say it helps with stress
Insomnia
33% of people say it helps with insomnia
