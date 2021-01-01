About this product
In a song named after an actual New York doctor, John Lennon paid tribute to Charles Roberts, whose unorthodox prescriptions had made him a favorite among Andy Warhol’s entourage and indeed of The Beatles themselves. Make your appointment now with our Doctor Robert’s Wild Cherry soda.
Made with Clear Distillate, pure cane sugar and lots of love.
