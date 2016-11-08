Loading…
Logo for the brand Storm Cannabis Co.

Storm Cannabis Co.

North American Indica

Strain rating:
IndicaTHC CBD

North American Indica effects

Reported by real people like you
9 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
77% of people report feeling relaxed
Focused
55% of people report feeling focused
Giggly
44% of people report feeling giggly
Dry mouth
33% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
22% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
11% of people report feeling dizzy
Insomnia
44% of people say it helps with insomnia
Pain
44% of people say it helps with pain
Depression
33% of people say it helps with depression
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!