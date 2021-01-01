About this product

Portable, yet highly efficient. The battery-powered MIGHTY Vaporizer uses a patented combination of full hot air convection heating and additional conduction, which ensures an efficient vaporization from the very first draw. The integrated 1.4 cm³ Filling Chamber can be used for herbs or liquids with the additional Liquid Pad. The Cooling Unit with flipable Mouthpiece provides the delivery of pleasant vapor and optimal flavor.