About this product
Feel MIGHTY. Be MIGHTY. Better, Faster, Stronger. Feel the power of the new improved MIGHTY+. Since its release, the MIGHTY has been in a league of its own. Now, the MIGHTY+ sets the bar even higher with these breathtaking new features:
New Features:
USB-C socket
Supercharge function: 80% charge in approx. 40 minutes
Heats up in approx. 60 seconds
Ceramic coated filling chamber
Optimized design for better stability
Pre-set Superbooster temperature
Improved housing
About this brand
STORZ & BICKEL
We lead the vaporization market in innovation and premium Vaporizers. The VOLCANO Vaporizer has revolutionized the vaporizer market and has set a quality standard that has remained unmatched by all competition. We value quality, efficiency and excellent performance and have introduced leading innovative vaporizers like the CRAFTY+, the first app controlled portable vaporizer and the MIGHTY+, which is rated as one of the most powerful and best performing vaporizers on the market. We owe this to our powerful developing team and our quality control system that allows us to manufacture medical grade products. Our vaporizers are pioneers made in Germany.