Strainly
ACE Seeds - Bangi Haze Reg. and Fem. seeds
Strain rating:
SativaTHC —CBD —
About this product
Bangi Haze effects
Reported by real people like you
5 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Uplifted
80% of people report feeling uplifted
Euphoric
80% of people report feeling euphoric
Energetic
80% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
40% of people report feeling dry mouth
Paranoid
20% of people report feeling paranoid
Depression
60% of people say it helps with depression
Lack of appetite
40% of people say it helps with lack of appetite
Insomnia
20% of people say it helps with insomnia
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!